MUMBAI: A 35-year-old Blinkit delivery agent, who was the sole provider for her three children, was allegedly crushed to death by a dumper in Chembur on Friday evening in a hit-and-run case. The driver was later traced and arrested by the police, officials said. Woman delivery agent crushed by dumper, driver held

The victim, Lakhmi Magesh Nadgoankar, was heading home after work when the accident took place near Sanatan School. According to police, the dumper hit her Honda Activa and ran over her, leaving her with fatal head and chest injuries.

Passersby alerted the police, following which a team from RCF police station chased and caught the driver, Aman Nishad, 31, a Chembur resident originally from Uttar Pradesh.

Nadgoankar, a mother of three minor children, had been the sole breadwinner of her family since her husband’s death. She had been working as a delivery agent for the past four years and was associated with Blinkit for the last two years, police said.

“The dumper driver was rash and negligent. He fled from the spot without providing any medical help to the injured woman,” said a police officer.

The FIR was registered on a complaint by her younger sister, Meenakshi Landge. The accused has been booked under sections 281 (rash or negligent driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and sections 134 (duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person), 177 (general provision for punishment of offences) and 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.