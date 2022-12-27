Woman falls to death from 12th floor of Thane high-rise

Thane: A 49-year-old woman with learning difficulties reportedly died after she fell from the 12th floor of a building in Hiranandani Estate in Thane on Monday afternoon.

According to the Kasarvadavali police, the incident happened at around 12 pm in Astra Building of the estate. The woman and her 26-year-old daughter were at home at the time of the incident.

“The daughter, who stays in Kandivali, came to stay with the woman two days ago during the Christmas holiday. Both of them have a history of quarrels and they had an argument over breakfast on the day, and she screamed at her mother. The woman then went to the balcony and showed her tongue to her daughter. The daughter ignored her, but at that moment, the deceased shouted ‘dekh dekh’ and suddenly fell off from the balcony railing, on which she was seated. Whether she wanted to die by suicide or fell off while making fun of her daughter is under investigation.”

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died during treatment.

The police have informed the other family members about the incident.

The deceased had been living in the same building for two decades in Thane. During the initial investigation, the police received information that the woman was undergoing some psychiatric treatment and used to live alone most of the time. Her son is based in Pune, while her husband often travels to Bhavnagar, where he works,” the police said.

Meanwhile, through the details provided by her neighbours, the police have learnt that the daughter was also undergoing some psychological treatment.

The officials are waiting for her husband and son to record their statements.

“We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter. An investigation is on. We are waiting for her other family members to return to record their statements,” R Babshetty, Senior police inspector, said.