Woman found murdered in her room, hunt on for live-in partner

A decomposed body of a 36-year-old woman was found on Monday night inside a room in Kongaon, Bhiwandi. Due to the foul smell, the owner of the building reported it to the police. HT Image

“We received information about a foul smell emanating from a locked room. Our team reached the spot and broke open the door to find a decomposed body of a woman in the kitchen,” a police officer said.

Police suspect the woman, Madhu Prajapati, was killed three to four days ago.

During the initial investigation, it was found that she was a divorcee and was staying with a live-in partner on the ground floor of Rajput building.

Prajapati was living in Kongao for the past 11 months with her boyfriend and would come to stay for a week or two every month.

The couple recently rented the room, and both worked in a factory nearby.

Neighbours told the police that a woman friend of the deceased was also staying with the couple for some days but left a week ago for some work.

Police said preliminary investigation shows that her throat was slit with a cutter.

Her live-in partner is absconding, but he had telephoned her friend that he did something bad and wanted her to check if Prajapati was alive or not, the police learnt from her friend.

The body was sent to JJ Hospital for postmortem.

A team of police officials are tracking the accused and willsoon arrest him.

