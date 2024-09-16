Woman gang-raped by two men at knifepoint

Mumbai: A 32-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in Nalasopara at knifepoint on Saturday. This incident marks the fourth gang rape incident in the past 20 days reported in Vasai-Nalasopara region. HT Image

According to the Tulinj police (Nalasopara), the victim, who stays with her husband and other family members, had stepped out of her house on September 10 at 5 pm to pick her son up from his tuition classes when the incident occurred.

The police officers said that when the victim had reached a lane near a school, a man allegedly grabbed her from behind. He gagged her mouth with his hand and at knifepoint, dragged her to a vacant room where she was raped by the accused and his accomplice.

The two men, identified as Jitendra Yadav and Avi Jaiswal, then threatened the woman not to reveal the incident to her family or police. For four days, the woman did not say anything to her husband. However, when he noticed injuries on her private parts, he asked her what had happened. On being questioned, the woman revealed the incident after which her husband approached the police and registered a case against the two men on Saturday.

A case has been registered against the two accused for gangrape and threatening the woman. “We are in the process of tracing the accused at present, who have fled the area,” said a police officer from Tulinj police station.

Fourth gang rape in last 20 days in Vasai-Nalasopara

September 3, 2024: A woman who had come to Vasai to look for work was gang-raped by two men at Dhaniv Bagh, Nalasopara.

September 9, 2024: A 14-year-old girl who had gone to visit a Ganesh Advent ceremony was gang-raped by two men

August 22, 2024: A 17-year-old girl was gang-raped by two people in Dhaniv Bagh area of Nalasopara.