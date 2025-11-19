Mumbai: Seventy-year-old Saraswati Puchla had come to the city for her brother’s last rites, but in a tragic turn of events, before she could bid farewell to her brother at the Deonar crematorium on Monday, she died in an accident after a truck brushed her scooter. Woman on her way to brother’s funeral dies in accident

According to the Shivaji Nagar police station, the deceased and two of her relatives were crossing Ahilyadevi Holkar Marg near the Shivaji Nagar bus depot in Govandi, when the incident took place. As the trio fell onto the road, the truck’s rear tyre ran over one of the relative’s arms and Puchla’s head. “The woman was rushed to the Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar where she was declared dead,” said a police officer, adding that the truck driver, Mohammad Siraj Shaikh, had tried to flee but was stopped by passersby.

The deceased woman’s nephew, Sudhir Guldla, 21, a resident of the Mhada colony in Prabhadevi, told the police that his uncle Ajay Puchla had passed away on Sunday. To attend his funeral, his sister had travelled to the city from Anantpur in Andhra Pradesh. The family had gathered at Ajay’s house in Govandi and he was to be cremated the following day.

Gudla said that while he and his brother Sonu were headed to the crematorium on Monday, his aunt too wanted to come along. The trio were on their way when the accident occurred.

The police said an FIR was registered on Monday night and the driver was booked under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (acts that endanger human life or the personal safety of others), section 281 (negligent driving or riding on a public way that endangers human life) and 324 (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.