Women were not forced to dance at a hostel: Maharashtra govt probe
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said a state government-appointed panel investigated allegations that a woman was forced to strip and dance by policemen at a hostel in Jalgaon last month and found them to be untrue.
“A six-member committee of senior women officers...a psychiatrist... visited the hostel, spoke to other residents of the hostel, took their statements, checked the register, and found the allegations as unfounded. No policemen entered the hostel premises as they do not have permission to do so because it is a women’s hostel,” Deshmukh told the state assembly.
Also Read | BJP MLAs stage protest outside Maharashtra assembly
It was also found that the complainant is mentally unstable, according to her husband, who has earlier requested that she be hospitalised, Deshmukh told the House.
Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Shweta Mahale raised the matter in the assembly on Wednesday and demanded action. She said that a video of the incident had also surfaced.
The hostel is being run by the state women and child development department for destitute, mentally unstable women and sexual abuse survivors.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police submit report in court on probe against Kangana Ranaut on posts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women were not forced to dance at a hostel: Maharashtra govt probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Board exams in Maha will be held as scheduled: Minister amid surging Covid cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MLAs stage protest outside Maharashtra assembly
- The Opposition claimed that the state government has allotted tenders to contractors in creating Covid-19 infrastructure without proper procedures and hence there are irregularities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jalgaon incident: Maharashtra home minister Deshmukh denies engagement of police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu under I-T scanner: All you need to know about the raids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grandma’s bond with grandchild special, but she can’t replace parents: Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu among film personalities raided
- Residence and official premises of Kashyap and Pannu in Versova, Goregaon and Andheri were raided.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maha cops force girls to strip, govt orders probe
- According to media reports, some girls from Ashadeep hostel in Jalgaon complained that people from outside and policemen were allowed to enter the facility on the pretext of a probe and some girls were forced to strip and dance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra ATS arrests major drug supplier from Himachal Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delete scene, withdraw movie from viewing platforms: Bombay HC to Telugu filmmakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre’s role now important in Maratha quota matter: Ashok Chavan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai group set to make mattresses for homeless using discarded plastic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP mounts pressure to send Sanjay Rathod’s resignation to Governor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only chanting slogans doesn’t make one a patriot: CM Uddhav Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox