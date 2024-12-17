Work begins on 2100-cr Kharghar-Turbhe link road

Navi Mumbai: Work has commenced on the ₹2099-crore Kharghar-Turbhe Tunnel Link Road (KTLR), which will cut the travel time between Turbhe and Kharghar from the present 40 minutes to 10 minutes and reduce congestion on the busy Sion-Panvel highway. The road, which will enable faster east-west connectivity within Navi Mumbai and between Navi Mumbai and other regions of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), will be ready by September 2028, said officials. The road will start from Turbhe, run alongside the Sion-Panvel highway till Juinagar railway station, then course through Kharghar hill before ending at Central Park in Kharghar. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

“Motorists travelling to Navi Mumbai via the Sion-Panvel highway will be able to take the KTLR from Jui Nagar railway station, reducing their travel time by 30 minutes. The road will also provide excellent connectivity to the Atal Setu and the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport,” said an official from City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the nodal agency for the project.

The detailed project report for KTLR, prepared by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and reviewed by CIDCO, envisages a 1.8-km twin tunnel through Kharghar hill along with a 3.4-km elevated viaduct. The road will start from Turbhe, run alongside the Sion-Panvel highway till Juinagar railway station, then course through two unidirectional tunnels through Kharghar hill before ending at a 30-metre road near the Central Park junction in Kharghar. A 1.5-km elevated road will connect Central Park with the central jail in Taloja while a subway will connect Central Park with the proposed international corporate park.

Once complete, the road will provide Mumbaikars faster access to Kharghar and Taloja and the adjacent industrial area. It will also provide Mumbai and Thane residents direct access to the CIDCO golf course in Navi Mumbai.

The project was awarded to Rithwik Projects Pvt in October 2023, while the letter of award for the design, construction and commissioning was granted in February this year.

“Work on the project has just begun and is slated for completion in four years, by September 2028. All regulatory protocols are being followed,” said a CIDCO official.