Work on 3rd Patripool bridge in Kalyan delayed due to permissions: MSRDC
The work of the ongoing third Patripool bridge is delayed due to the delay in permissions for land acquisition, claimed the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).
The MSRDC will need certain permissions from the railways and also a housing society whose plots are affected in the construction of the third bridge.
The work for the third bridge began in March 2021, a month after the second Patripool bridge in January 2021. This third bridge is a part of the six-lane road widening project for the 21km-long Kalyan-Shilphata stretch.
“The project is presently affected due to hurdles in land acquisition and permission from the railways and a local housing society. The work was initiated immediately after the second Patripool bridge was opened. Efforts are on to seek both the permissions,” said an officer of MSRDC.
The 104-year-old Patripool bridge was shut and dismantled in November 2018 following which the traffic was affected on the parallel old bridge. Both the old and new Patripool bridges have four lanes, while the third bridge will be of two lanes, further making a total six-lane Patripool bridge that would help ease traffic congestion in the city.
It took around three years to finish the work of the second Patripool bridge due to changes in the design plan, permission from railways, residents and holding mega blocks for the bridge work. Similarly, the work of the third bridge might also take time, claimed MSRDC officials.
“We are working towards resolving the hurdles and resuming the work in full speed so that the third bridge is ready by June or July 2022,” added the officer.
The work for girders for the third bridge, which is being carried out in Delhi, is 80% completed, according to the officials.
Presently, the work of the retaining wall towards Kalyan side is completed upto 45m while the work of foundation is completed. The work of piling is stuck due to approval from Central Railway. The retaining wall towards Kalyan end is also stuck due to the objection from a society on land acquisition issue.
“There is confusion among the building residents that their land would be affected in the project. We have asked the land acquisition officer to check and clarify this so that the work can be carried out,” said Aniruddha Borde, junior engineer, MSRDC.
“The second bridge, when opened, was a major relief for us motorists. However, at times, when there is congestion, vehicles are stuck on the bridge. If the third bridge is added, there will be no such congestion in the future,” said Sanjay Pawar, a 40-year-old motorist.
An officer from Central Railway who did not wish to be named said, “The process for granting permission for the work in the railway premises is under way.”
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics