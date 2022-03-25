Work on 3rd Patripool bridge in Kalyan delayed due to permissions: MSRDC

The work of the ongoing third Patripool bridge is delayed due to the delay in permissions for land acquisition, claimed the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The MSRDC will need certain permissions from the railways and also a housing society whose plots are affected in the construction of the third bridge.

The work for the third bridge began in March 2021, a month after the second Patripool bridge in January 2021. This third bridge is a part of the six-lane road widening project for the 21km-long Kalyan-Shilphata stretch.

“The project is presently affected due to hurdles in land acquisition and permission from the railways and a local housing society. The work was initiated immediately after the second Patripool bridge was opened. Efforts are on to seek both the permissions,” said an officer of MSRDC.

The 104-year-old Patripool bridge was shut and dismantled in November 2018 following which the traffic was affected on the parallel old bridge. Both the old and new Patripool bridges have four lanes, while the third bridge will be of two lanes, further making a total six-lane Patripool bridge that would help ease traffic congestion in the city.

It took around three years to finish the work of the second Patripool bridge due to changes in the design plan, permission from railways, residents and holding mega blocks for the bridge work. Similarly, the work of the third bridge might also take time, claimed MSRDC officials.

“We are working towards resolving the hurdles and resuming the work in full speed so that the third bridge is ready by June or July 2022,” added the officer.

The work for girders for the third bridge, which is being carried out in Delhi, is 80% completed, according to the officials.

Presently, the work of the retaining wall towards Kalyan side is completed upto 45m while the work of foundation is completed. The work of piling is stuck due to approval from Central Railway. The retaining wall towards Kalyan end is also stuck due to the objection from a society on land acquisition issue.

“There is confusion among the building residents that their land would be affected in the project. We have asked the land acquisition officer to check and clarify this so that the work can be carried out,” said Aniruddha Borde, junior engineer, MSRDC.

“The second bridge, when opened, was a major relief for us motorists. However, at times, when there is congestion, vehicles are stuck on the bridge. If the third bridge is added, there will be no such congestion in the future,” said Sanjay Pawar, a 40-year-old motorist.

An officer from Central Railway who did not wish to be named said, “The process for granting permission for the work in the railway premises is under way.”

