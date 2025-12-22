THANE: The long-pending project of a new suburban railway station between Thane and Mulund has received a green signal from the Union Railway Ministry agreeing to fund and execute the stalled project. Thane MP Naresh Mhaske said on Thursday that Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conveyed the decision to deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde during a phone call, clearing the way for work to begin immediately. Work on railway station between Mulund and Thane to start soon: Mhaske

The project, which had remained stalled due to a fund crunch faced by Thane Smart City Limited (TSCL), will now be fully funded by the railways. The new station is expected to significantly ease congestion at the existing Thane railway station, which currently handles over seven lakh commuters daily.

Conceptualised in 2019, the suburban station will be coming up on the western side between Thane and Mulund on 14.83 acres of land belonging to the Thane Mental Hospital. Once operational, it is projected to reduce passenger footfall at Thane and Mulund stations by 31% and 24%, respectively. The station will cater primarily to commuters from Ghodbunder Road, Pokhran Road and the Wagle Estate area, and will include facilities such as vehicular parking, an external deck and a bus terminus.

Initially approved under Thane Smart Projects Limited (TSPL), the project faced repeated delays. After being impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown, the cost escalated sharply following the implementation of 18% GST, rising from the original estimate of ₹120 crore to ₹254 crore. With most smart city projects nearing completion, TSPL was left with insufficient funds, forcing the work to be put on hold.

Speaking on the development, MP Naresh Mhaske said, “The sharp increase in project cost made it difficult for Thane Smart City Projects to bear the financial burden, raising concerns over the project’s completion. I repeatedly raised this issue in Parliament, including during the recent winter session. Although the Railway Minister had agreed earlier, coordination issues delayed the commencement of work. Now, with the Railway Minister assuring support and the Railways bearing the cost, I am hopeful the project will be completed soon, providing major relief to passengers at Thane and Mulund stations.”

As per the project plan, construction was divided into two components. The railway operating area, including tracks, platforms, and core railway infrastructure, was to be executed by Central Railway and funded by Thane Smart City Limited. The development of the circulating area, space outside the main station building and before the platforms for passenger flow, was to be undertaken directly by Thane Smart City Limited. While the circulating area is nearly complete, railway-related works remain pending.

With delays mounting, Thane MP Naresh Mhaske and Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde followed up with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to expedite the project.

An official from the Thane Municipal Corporation told HT, “This decision is a major relief for both TSCP and the residents of Thane. Of the 39 projects under TSCP, most are nearing completion, and there are insufficient funds to continue the remaining work on this station. The circulating area is almost complete; only railway-related works such as track laying and platform construction remain. With the Railway Minister’s approval, we expect the station to be ready soon.”