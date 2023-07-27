24-year-old worker falls to death at Anik Agar metro station

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old worker slipped and fell to his death from a height of around 25 feet at the Anik Agar metro station in Sion around two weeks ago. On Wednesday, a case was registered against the site supervisor and safety officer. He was rushed to Sion hospital, where he succumbed to his injury on July 10. Postmortem revealed that he died due to a head injury. (Satish Bate/ HT Photo)

The site supervisor, Tajinder Hardev Singh, 32, and safety officer, Hanumant Chaudhari, 32, were purportedly responsible for the safety of the workers at the site. They are booked under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, said a police officer from Wadala Truck Terminus police station.

On July 1, Harjinder Surjit Singh, 24, a resident of Almeda Labour Camp, Bhakti Park, Wadala East, who hailed from Gurdaspur in Punjab, fell while working at a height of around 25 feet along with some other workers.

“They were working at Anik Agar metro station along the Wadala Chembur link road. They were removing iron centering plates when it started raining suddenly, and Singh decided to go down, but he slipped and fell from 25 feet and sustained a severe head injury,” said a police officer.

He was rushed to Sion hospital, where he succumbed to his injury on July 10. Postmortem revealed that he died due to a head injury.

“We came to know that the work was under Reliance Astaldi Joint Venture Company which had given sub-contract to Gagandeep, who in turn had appointed Singh as site supervisor and Chaudhari as safety officer, and it was their responsibility to take care of safety of the workers and provide proper net for their safety, give them proper helmets and safety belts and make sure they were wearing the same while doing work which was not the case that is why when Singh fell he suffered head injury which later resulted in his death,” said a police officer.

“We have registered a case and are recording statements of the witness before taking any further action,” said a police officer.

