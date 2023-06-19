Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Working hard to reopen Gokhale bridge by year-end: BMC

Mumbai: Following HT’s report on Gokhale bridge, which quoted sources in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) saying that it will not be possible to reopen the bridge this year, the civic body clarified that they are working hard to open the entire bridge by the end of December 2023.

“BMC is working hard to have at least two lanes operational of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Railway Flyover/Bridge, connecting Andheri East-West, by October 2023 and the entire bridge to be opened by December 2023 end,” said BMC.

A total of 1,270 metric tonnes of steel has already been procured for the girder, BMC said, adding that more than 25% of the fabrication of the girder has been completed in the Ambala factory.

The BMC, however, had refused to comment to HT on Saturday.

