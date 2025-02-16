MUMBAI: The Western Railway (WR) is exploring the possibility of introducing artificial intelligence (AI) into its security system at railway stations and inside local trains. They are also considering an upgrade to their network of closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs). These measures are being considered after an incident, where a 54-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old man inside a vacant mail train parked at the Bandra Terminus earlier this month. WR mulls using AI in its security network

According to senior WR officials, a meeting comprising senior officials of the railway, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and police took place to discuss on measures to boost security. “We are chiefly focusing on two things – first, augmenting our CCTV network, for which new CCTV cameras will be procured. And, second, introducing advanced versions of artificial intelligence to tighten monitoring at stations.”

The official was unable to say exactly how AI would help improve security on the railway network but said they would be studying the technology in rail systems in Europe, namely Germany and Switzerland. “We will see what can be adopted to suit our requirements,” said another senior WR official.

AI could also help the railway reduce the manpower needed to man security systems. Rather than have humans watch CCTVs, 24x7, in the control rooms, an AI-powered CCTV system could, for instance, send alerts in when needed.

In a separate development, the Facial Recognition Software (FRS) and video surveillance, which had been installed in the CCTV system at many railway stations in its suburban network two years ago, has been very useful. FRS helps identify and trace individuals suspected of having committed a crime. After the photograph of such an individual is fed into the system, it sounds an alert every time the individual enters railway premises.

In the last two years, the railway has solved over 900 cases using FRS. They have installed 470 CCTVs linked with FRS and have fed more than 12,000 images of offenders fed into their FRS system.

The WR is also rejigging its approach to patrolling suburban local and long-distance trains. Rather than foot-plating regular trains according to a predetermined schedule, a rotational timetable will be created where railway police staff will keep switching trains and therefore cover more ground.