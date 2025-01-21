Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) is investing ₹176 crore to establish a state-of-the-art centralised control room at Mumbai Central, revolutionising train operations between Churchgate and Surat. This upgrade, replacing the current Train Management System (TMS) with a cutting-edge Centralised Train Control System (CTCS), is set to transform commuter experiences and operational efficiency. WR to improve operations with ₹ 176-crore control room upgrade

Currently, WR monitors train operations only up to Virar, but with this upgrade, the new system will oversee the entire 267-km corridor extending to Surat. The CTCS aims to reduce the headway between suburban train services from the existing 4 minutes to as low as 2.5 to 3 minutes, enabling the introduction of more train services on the same network.

Real-time monitoring

The advanced CTCS technology offers real-time monitoring of train movements, signals, interlocking systems, and track changes. Senior WR officials explained that the centralised system will enable controllers to respond instantly to potential technical failures, eliminating delays caused by manual coordination with control towers. “The new system allows routes to be set automatically based on train schedules, significantly reducing operational workload and saving time,” a senior official said.

The control room will feature a massive digital display that maps the entire Churchgate-Surat rail route, including stations, terminuses, rail yards, and other assets. Global companies will contribute to designing, supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning the CTCS, with tenders already invited.

Enhanced passenger safety and convenience

The CTCS not only bolsters operational efficiency but also prioritises passenger safety. By integrating real-time updates with passenger information systems, public announcement networks, and timetables, the new system aims to address one of the biggest concerns for commuters: timely updates during failures. Subhash Gupta, president of the Rail Yatri Parishad, expressed optimism, stating, “Investing in such advanced technology will directly benefit commuters by enabling more frequent services and providing timely information in case of disruptions.”

Currently, WR operates 1,406 train services, ferrying 28-30 lakh passengers daily. With the CTCS, the capacity for train operations is expected to rise significantly, ensuring smoother travel for millions of commuters.