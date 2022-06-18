WR to introduce eight AC locals between Churchgate and Virar stations
MUMBAI: The Western Railway (WR) will introduce eight Air-Conditioned (AC) local train services from Monday between Churchgate and Virar railway stations. In addition to this, the train services will increase from 32 to 40 on the network on weekdays.
The new addition to the AC local train services comes after the increase in passengers travelling by AC local trains.
“The Western Railway recently introduced 12 AC trains from May 16 but with the popularity of the AC local trains, there will be 8 more AC local services from June 20, 2022, for the comfort and convenience of the commuters. It is pertinent to mention that these eight services will run from Monday to Friday only. On Saturdays and Sundays, 32 AC services will be available and the remaining 8 services will run with non-AC rakes,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, Western Railway.
There will now be a total of 90 AC local train services as the Central Railway operates 56 AC local trains on its mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Kalyan/ Karjat and Kasara railway stations. 14 train services are operated during the weekend.
The increase in the number of passengers of AC local train services is because of the slashing of the AC local train fares by the railway ministry. Passengers travelling by the AC train services have increased significantly after the reduction in fares.
