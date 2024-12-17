Menu Explore
WR’s sudden changes irk commuters

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 17, 2024 07:30 AM IST

Sudden changes introduced by Western Railway (WR) in its train schedules from Monday morning have taken regular commuters by surprise. Train number 92019 Andheri-Virar will be short-terminated at Bhayander, train number 90648 will originate from Bhayander instead of Nallasopara

MUMBAI: Sudden changes introduced by Western Railway (WR) in its train schedules from Monday morning have taken regular commuters by surprise. Train number 92019 Andheri-Virar will be short-terminated at Bhayander, train number 90648 will originate from Bhayander instead of Nallasopara, and train numbers 90208 Bhayander–Churchgate and 90249 Churchgate-Nallasopara will run with 15 coaches, instead of 12.

According to WR officials, these changes have been made keeping commuters’ welfare in mind, as some people had earlier protested over certain locals being replaced with AC trains in the morning hours.

Shiv Sena party workers had protested at Bhayander station on December 3 against the conversion of the 8:24am non-AC local Bhayander-Churchgate train with an air conditioned one.

Western Railway had from November 27 increased the number of AC local services across the Mumbai suburban section, replacing non-AC trains.

“Running a 15-car train before the newly introduced AC local at 8:24am from Bhayander will augment the carrying capacity,” said a WR official. The 8:24 am Bhayander local sees a heavy rush as it is used by regular office goers who want to reach Churchgate by 10am.

Commuters, on the other hand, questioned the sudden implementation without informing them in advance. “You cannot simply announce it on social media handles and expect that commuters will see it and accept it. It inconveniences us,” said K Verma, a resident of Bhayander, who travels daily on WR.

