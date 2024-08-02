Yet another hit-and-run: Drunk driver held for knocking down, killing college prof in Virar

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly striking and killing a college professor with his vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol, police officials said. Atmaja Kasat, 45, was walking home to her home in Virar when the accident took place. HT Photo

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday when Atmaja Kasat, 45, was walking to her home in Virar, a suburb north of Mumbai. She sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries early Friday morning.

"We have arrested Shubham Pratap Patil for causing death due to negligence and drunk driving," said Vijay Patil, senior police inspector of the Arnala police station.

This tragic event follows a string of recent road accidents in the Mumbai metropolitan area. On 20 July, a speeding BMW killed a 28-year-old man in Mumbai's Worli district. The accused, Kiran Indulkar, initially fled the scene but was later apprehended.

The victim, Vinod Laad, was returning home from work on a two-wheeler when Indulkar's BMW struck him from behind on Abdul Gaffer Khan road. Laad was rushed to hospital by local residents but died on Saturday, a week after the accident.

In a separate incident on 7 July, Mihir Shah, son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, was arrested after his car collided with a scooter, resulting in the death of a 45-year-old woman and injuring her husband. Shah's case was presented in the Sewri court on 16 July, where he was remanded in judicial custody until 30 July.

These incidents highlight the ongoing concerns about road safety in Mumbai and its surrounding areas, particularly regarding the dangers of drink-driving and reckless behaviour behind the wheel.