e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mumbra locals stop teachers who came for health survey

Mumbra locals stop teachers who came for health survey

cities Updated: Apr 15, 2020 23:22 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

A team of teachers, who was conducting a health survey, in a building at Mumbra was stopped by residents on Wednesday.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has asked the teachers to survey residents and check for symptoms such as fever, cold and cough.

When the teachers entered a building at Kausa, the residents stopped them and tore their papers, saying they would allow only a medical team to carry out the survey.

A teacher requesting anonymity said, “The secretary of the housing society asked us not to survey any family in the building. They refused although we told them that were appointed by TMC. They tore our survey papers. We want TMC to give us police protection if they want us to survey in Mumbra.”

Last week, TMC officials, too, faced opposition from Mumbra residents when they had gone to conduct a survey.

Manish Joshi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC, said, “It is not possible to provide police protection to all 30 teams carrying out surveys in Mumbra. If they don’t allow the survey tomorrow, we will register a case against them.”

Two cases filed in Mumbra

TMC has booked two people, including a doctor, in Mumbra for obstructing work. Joshi said, “A doctor was treating patients violating social distancing norms. When we asked him to shift to a civic school, he started arguing and tried to instigate the people. We also booked a local goon who started arguing with us when we were managing the crowd. Both have been booked under section 353 of the IPC.”

top news
From red zone to green: Why PM Modi waited for April 20 to ease Covid-19 lockdown 2.0
From red zone to green: Why PM Modi waited for April 20 to ease Covid-19 lockdown 2.0
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
Covid-19: Assam becomes first state to import PPE kits directly from China
Covid-19: Assam becomes first state to import PPE kits directly from China
Election on his mind, Donald Trump goes after WHO chief and China
Election on his mind, Donald Trump goes after WHO chief and China
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic
Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities