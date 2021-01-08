Mundian rape case: Police investigation under scanner for ignoring key witness

cities

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 01:09 IST

The probe in the rape case at Mundian police post has come under scanner as the police did not involve the man who was brought to the station along with the victim on December 5, 2020.

The man was suspected to be in an illicit relation with the victim by his relatives, who had thrashed both of them before dragging them to the police station.

Delay in medical examination of the victim has also raised questions on the police probe. The woman had undergone medical examination at least 29 days after the crime. Any such delay in the medical examination in cases like this can lead to loss of evidence.

Head constable Rakesh Kumar, the main accused who had allegedly raped the 24-year-old married woman at the police post of Mundian Kalan, is in police custody. He has undergone a test for coronavirus.

After the test report, he would be sent to jail in judicial custody. The other accused — including a woman from Mundian Khurd, her daughter, son and another relative from Paramjit colony on Chandigarh Road — are still absconding. The accused are relatives of the man who was suspected of having illicit relations with the victim.

The police commissioner has already formed a special investigation team (SIT), comprising additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (City 4) Rupinder Kaur Saran, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Simranjeet Singh, Jamalpur SHO Kulwant Singh and a woman officer, Kulwant Kaur.

The ADCP said that as the SIT has been constituted, they will investigate the matter from all aspects. “A hunt is on to nab the other accused. We will also involve the man in question in the investigation and record his statement,” she added.

The ADCP said that earlier, the woman had withdrawn the complaint filed by her and also submitted an affidavit wherein she had requested not to take any action against the head constable.

“However, after some days she pursued her application and sought registration of an FIR. We suspect that the woman had previously filed the affidavit under pressure from the head constable. We are also investigating previous cases and inquiries against the head constable, who is currently in police custody and under suspension,” she added.

On January 3, head constable Rakesh Kumar posted at the Mundian police post was booked for raping and threatening the 24-year-old woman. The accused allegedly threatened her with false implication of her husband if she lodged a complaint against him.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Punjab State Women Commission (PSWC) chairperson Manisha Gulati had also asked police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal to submit a detailed action-taken report.

Flour mill owner held for molesting 8-year-old girl

A 50-year-old flour mill owner was arrested for molesting an 8-year-old girl on Thursday. A case has been registered against the accused at the Sadar police station.

The accused has been identified as Sukhdev Singh of Central Town.

Sadar SHO Jagdev Singh said a labourer had lodged a complaint against the accused on Wednesday. “He said that his 8-year-old daughter had gone to buy corn flour from the accused’s mill. When she returned, she was crying. On being asked, she told that the flour mill owner had molested her,” the cops said.

A case under Section 354 of the IPC and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused.