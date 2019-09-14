Murder exposes poor security at mall, flouting of closing deadline by eatery

cities

The murder of a realtor at a restaurant in city’s Pavilion Mall has not only exposed the chinks in the mall’s security at late night, but also brought to fore restaurants’ blatant disregard to the 11pm deadline to close their premises.

While shops at the mall close by 11pm, restaurants, lounge bars and multiplex remain open till over 2am, even serving liquor.

Yet, the security personnel leave for the day after 11pm, with no more checks on visitors arriving for late night movie shows or those entering the mall to visit the eateries and bars.

On Friday evening, the mall security did catch the accused, Jaswinder Singh and Jagdeep Singh, carrying weapons into the mall around 9pm. The accused even returned to their car in the mall’s basement to leave their weapons behind.

But after a spat broke out between them and the victim, Manjit Singh, around 12am, they easily stepped out of the restaurant, went all the way down to the basement and fetched a revolver from the car.

As there were no more security checks in absence of guards, the accused easily sneaked back in with the weapon, that claimed the realtor’s life.

While mall management refrained from comments, an employee, requesting anonymity, said most of the commercial units were rented out to individuals, while the mall’s security was allotted to a private firm on contract basis.

LAX SECURITY AT MALL

DCP (investigation) Simratpal Singh Dhindhsa said the mall security did deter the accused from carrying weapons into the premises. But there was no check after 11pm, allowing them to return inside with a revolver.

“There is negligence on the part of the mall security. The mall managers and owners will face action,” he added.

RESTAURANT OWNERS BOOKED

The owners of Castle’s Barbeque restaurant, where the accused and the victim were invited to a birthday party, have been booked for not closing the restaurant post 11pm.

The restaurant is owned by at least six people, including the relative of a Congress leader. The owners also run a gym and bar in the mall.

They have been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. However, no arrest has been made.

BAN ON OPERATING EATERIES POST 11.30PM

After the murder, the commissioner of police, Rakesh Agarwal, on Saturday reiterated that all eateries, restaurants, pubs, discotheques, lounges, dhabas and hotels had to close their premises by 11.30 pm. Besides, they cannot serve liquor after 11pm. The police chief also banned operation of liquor vends post 11pm. Violation of the order will invite legal action against the violator.

BOOKED IN 3 CASES, ACCUSED HELD ARMS LICENCE

Facing murder charges after killing Manjit Singh, the accused, Jaswinder Singh, managed to possess a licensed weapon despite being booked in three criminal cases. Under law, if an arms licence holder is booked for crime, their licence is revoked.

Yet, Jaswinder, a financer from Sahibana village in Ludhiana, carried around his licensed revolver brazenly.

DCP (investigation) Simratpal Singh Dhindhsa confirmed that individuals facing criminal charges could not possess licensed weapons. “We will investigate why his permit was not cancelled. Stern action will be taken against cops found favouring the accused,” he added.

Jaswinder Singh was first booked on March 3, 2016 for firing in the air in front of police personnel on Chandigarh Road. ASI Dilbag Singh had arrested him and registered a case under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Division Number 7 police station.

He was later booked in a case of kidnapping registered at Sahnewal police station, and yet another case of assault lodged at the same police station.

