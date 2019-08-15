Murder of 12-year-old: HC sets free 26-year-old facing death penalty, acquits aid

cities

Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday set free a 26-year-old embroidery worker, who was on death row for purportedly kidnapping and murdering the 12-year-old son of his former employer.

A bench led by justice BP Dharmadhikari acquitted Imtiyaz Ahmad Mohammed Sadik Ali Shaikh of all charges levelled against him after noticing that the prosecution had failed to prove the offences against him “beyond reasonable doubt”. The bench also acquitted his purported accomplice, Azad Mehrunddula Ansari, 28, for want of satisfactory evidence.

According to the prosecution, Shaikh, Ansari, along with three others, including a minor, allegedly abducted Shree, the son of Shaikh’s former employee, Rajesh Bhadange, on May 27, 2012. The accused allegedly demanded a ransom of ₹25 lakh from Bhadange, who runs an embroidery workshop at Dharavi, for safely returning Shree. His body was recovered from a drain in Bhiwandi, a day after the gang of five was apprehended on June 5, 2012.

Apart from the minor, the other four were tried for kidnapping and murdering the minor. An additional sessions judge, had on May 23, 2018, convicted Shaikh and Ansari on the basis of circumstantial evidence and sentenced them to life imprisonment, while acquitting the other two. Shaikh and Ansari had then challenged their conviction and the sentences in the HC. Their appeals were heard for confirmation of Shaikh’s death sentence.

The HC acquitted both of them of all the charges on the grounds that none of the circumstances relied upon by the prosecution were “proved beyond reasonable doubt”. It said the prosecution had failed to prove that the phone from which the ransom calls were made was used by the accused and doubted the recovery of the body at the behest of the accused. The judge said the fact that Shaikh was earlier employed by Bhadange and that Shree was last seen with Shaikh did not take the prosecution’s case any further.

