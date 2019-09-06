Mushrooming slums: Kharar MLA seeks intervention of minister for local affairs

cities

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 01:40 IST

In the wake of slums mushrooming in Nayagaon, Nada and Singha Devi areas, Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu has written to the minister for local affairs, Brahm Mohindra, for immediate intervention into the matter. About a decade back, these areas were collectively notified as a Nagar Panchayat.

During an interaction with media persons on Thursday, Sandhu said slums are coming up in the area, which is the gateway to Punjab from the north-east direction and located only 500 metre away from the Punjab Chief Minister’s residence.

In the letter, the MLA has suggested the creation of a sub-division including these areas for their regulated development, formation of a Hill Villages Development Authority under the proposed sub-division, and fencing of the areas closed for construction under the provisions of the Forest Act.

“Except Kansal, areas around Patiala Ki Rao and other smaller rivulets have been encroached upon. Due to this, the region has become flood-prone,” the MLA has stated in the letter.

600 acre MC land encroached upon

The letter reads “About 600 acre of the MC land which was declared as Shamlat Land is now encroached upon by illegal settlements.”

The MLA has also demanded that the Naksha Fees in Nayagaon be made equivalent to that in Kharar and Zirakpur. He further sought a three-month deadline for all previous constructions to get regularised.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 01:39 IST