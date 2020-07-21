e-paper
Home / Cities / Mysterious disease claims lives of 22 buffaloes in Hisar

Mysterious disease claims lives of 22 buffaloes in Hisar

A team of eight doctors from Hisar’s Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences reached the dairy farm and collected samples of dead buffaloes.

cities Updated: Jul 21, 2020 17:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

As many as 22 buffaloes have died of an unknown disease at a dairy farm in Hisar’s Nangthala village since Saturday.

Dairy owner, Ranbir alias Bhola of Nangthala, said first a cow succumbed to the disease on Friday and two buffaloes died the next day.

“The unknown disease has claimed 22 of my buffaloes so far. I have 110 milk producing animals and have been running this dairy for the past 30 years. I have suffered a loss of nearly Rs 30 lakh. The government should help me,” he said.

Dr Rajesh Khurana, a member of the team, said they had collected the dead buffaloes’ samples and a report will be announced in three days.

“It is very unfortunate and surprising that a large number of buffaloes died due to an unknown disease. We are inspecting the fodder and water given to these animals. We have appraised senior officials of the death of the buffaloes”, he added.

Last year, over 100 animals also died in Charkhi Dadri’s Mehda village due to an unknown disease.

Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
Amid higher recoveries, 77% Delhi population still susceptible to Covid-19
With Xi Jinping Centre On Diplomatic Thought, Chinese President is the new Mao
LIVE: Aim to bring down Covid-19 positivity rate below 5%, says health ministry
CBI court convicts 11 cops including deputy SP for ex-royal’s murder in Rajasthan
Covid-19: Govt wants you to stop wearing valved N95 masks. Here’s why
Centre cites four reasons to laud India’s Covid 19 containment efforts
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
