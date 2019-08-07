Mystery shrouds death of youth in Burail hotel

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:13 IST

A 28-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a hotel room in Burail village on Wednesday.

Police said the deceased was identified as Iqbal Singh, a native of Punjab’s Barnala, who checked into a room of Diamond Hotel around 2pm on Tuesday. He held a bachelors of business administration (BBA) from a Barnala college.

“He went out for some time on Tuesday. When the hotel staff knocked on Iqbal’s door to ask him to checkout, there was no response,” said a police official, privy to the matter.

The staff informed the police, who reached the spot and found Iqbal lying on the floor of his room.

“It appears the youth died of drug overdose, as a used syringe was found in the room. He had vomited and there was blood in the ears,” the police official added.

An autopsy will be conducted at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, to establish the exact cause of death.

Cops at the Sector 45 police post have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 22:13 IST