New Delhi, Passengers travelling on the Namo Bharat trains and the Meerut Metro can now earn loyalty points on every journey by using the National Common Mobility Card or booking digital QR tickets through the Namo Bharat Connect mobile application. Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro passengers can earn loyalty points for free travel

Under the loyalty programme operated by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation , commuters earn one loyalty point for every rupee spent on travel, with each point valued at 10 paise, according to a statement.

It stated that once a minimum of 300 points is accumulated, passengers can redeem them for free journeys on both Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services.

For NCMC card users, accumulated loyalty points are credited to their account at the end of each operational day and can be checked the following day. For instance, a passenger spending ₹100 on travel earns 100 points worth ₹10, it stated.

As per the statement, to reduce the need for frequent redemptions, the system also allows passengers to redeem points for up to five trips at one time. These redeemed trips remain valid for seven days and must be used within the stipulated period.

Passengers using NCMC cards can check their accumulated points at ticket vending machines, ticket readers or ticket counters. Any NCMC card issued by a metro rail corporation, transport authority or financial institution across the country can be used for travel on Namo Bharat trains and the Meerut Metro, a facility that has been available since the start of operations.

For passengers booking tickets through the Namo Bharat Connect app, checking and redeeming loyalty points is simpler. By selecting the 'Loyalty Points' option and choosing 'Redee', users can book tickets using their accumulated points equivalent to the fare between the selected stations, it mentioned.

Additional details are available in the FAQ section under the 'Namo Bharat' segment within the app's 'My Account' section, it added.

According to a statement, all earned loyalty points remain valid for one year from the date of credit.

The passenger-centric initiative reflects NCRTC's continued efforts to make public transport more affordable, convenient and efficient for regular commuters using the Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services, it added.

