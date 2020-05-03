Nanded pilgrims express satisfaction over facilities at isolation centres

cities

The pilgrims, who have been brought back from Nanded (Maharashtra) by the Punjab government, have shown satisfaction over the arrangements being made at the isolation centres set up in the city. The pilgrims, as well as others, staying at these centres, said they have been getting food three times a day, along with tea with biscuits twice, fruits and potable drinking water, etc.

A visit to the isolation centre set up at the Meritorious School here showed that the people have been staying in designated rooms.

Dalbir Singh from Manuke village near Jagraon, whose family was stuck at Nanded for almost a month, thanked the Punjab government for bringing them back. He said they are getting all the facilities in the centre and thanked the district administration for making these arrangements.

Manpreet Singh from Chahlan village, who is a combine operator, and had returned from Madhya Pradesh, along with a group of 11 other persons, also said that the rooms are equipped with beds, pillows, sheets, buckets and mugs for bathing, besides other facilities.

Amrinder Singh Malhi, SDM, Ludhiana (West), said the bathrooms in the facility are cleaned twice daily and said an adequate number of staff has been deputed here to ensure that people do not face any problems.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said the pilgrims, who have returned from Nanded, have been provided all the facilities to their satisfaction. He said food, tea, fruits and other essential items are provided to the pilgrims three times daily and said that he is personally monitoring the situation.

He said senior officials of the administration have been made in-charges of the quarantine centres to ensure that the people staying there do not face any problems.