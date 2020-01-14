Narco-terror module: Police identify six more suspects

cities

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 23:09 IST

The Amritsar (rural) police on Tuesday identified six more suspects of the narco-terror module that was busted on Friday.

Police said six persons, all belong to Punjab, were getting heroin supply from the arrested members of the module.

Police on January 10 seized two highly sophisticated Chinese-made drones, and arrested an armyman, Rahul Chauhan, of Haryana, Dharminder Singh of Dhanoa Khurd village in Amritsar and Balkar Singh of Kalas village in Tarn Taran district, allegedly a part of a narco-terror module involved in smuggling of weapons and narcotics across the Indo-Pakistan border. The seizure also included drone batteries, custom-made drone containers, two walkie-talkie sets, ₹6.22 lakh in cash, believed to be proceeds of drugs, and the magazine of an INSAS rifle.

Dharminder was arrested from a Hardo Rattan village, about 3km from the Indo-Pak border, and Balkar was lodged in Amritsar jail in a drugs case and was brought on a two-day production warrant on Thursday. Chauhan was reportedly involved in procuring and supplying drones and providing training to the smugglers.

“Names of six more persons have cropped up during the interrogation of the accused. They have been getting heroin supply from the module members who were arrested on Friday,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP), rural, Vikramjit Singh Duggal.

He, however, didn’t disclose the identity of the six suspects saying it would affect the investigation. “Raiding parties have been dispatched to arrest these accused. After their arrests, we will investigate their role,” he said.

Replying to a question about the smuggling of weapons from across the border, the SSP said: “Most of the weapons were country made. We are still probing the terror angle,” he said.

Earlier, the police had said the module members were involved in procuring and supplying drones and training to cross-border smugglers.