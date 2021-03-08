Narcotics Control Bureau conducts multiple raids in Goa
- At least one foreign national has been arrested, officials confirmed.
The Narcotics Control Bureau is holding simultaneous raids at several locations in Goa as part of an operation to intercept narcotics moving between Mumbai and Goa, officials have confirmed.
“We have conducted multiple raids at several locations in Mumbai and Goa and have made some valuable interceptions. The raids are currently ongoing so it will be premature to comment further,” an official of the Narcotics Control Bureau said requesting anonymity.
NCB sleuths descended on the state as part of intelligence they had gathered concerning the movement of narcotics and it is believed that the raids will continue until the wee hours.
