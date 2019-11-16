Narrow escape for groom, his friends as Bentley’s engine catches flames

cities

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 22:52 IST

A groom and his friends had a narrow escape after the Bentley carrying them caught flames on Lodhi Club road near Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar on Saturday, hours after his marriage. The occupants of the car, however, managed to douse the flames and no one was injured.

Baljit Singh of Ludhiana was going to marriage palace for a party with his friends in Bentley that belonged to one of them.

As they reached near Lodhi Club, an explosion took place in the engine of the car and it caught fire.