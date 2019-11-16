e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Narrow escape for groom, his friends as Bentley’s engine catches flames

As they reached near Lodhi Club, an explosion took place in the engine of the car and it caught fire

cities Updated: Nov 16, 2019 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Bentley whose engine caught fire in Ludhiana on Saturday.
The Bentley whose engine caught fire in Ludhiana on Saturday.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

A groom and his friends had a narrow escape after the Bentley carrying them caught flames on Lodhi Club road near Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar on Saturday, hours after his marriage. The occupants of the car, however, managed to douse the flames and no one was injured.

Baljit Singh of Ludhiana was going to marriage palace for a party with his friends in Bentley that belonged to one of them.

As they reached near Lodhi Club, an explosion took place in the engine of the car and it caught fire.

top news
‘Thought restrictions were gone’: Sabarimala woman devotee sent back on Day 1
‘Thought restrictions were gone’: Sabarimala woman devotee sent back on Day 1
Naidu’s TDP to seek Centre’s help on Amaravati, spotlights investor worries
Naidu’s TDP to seek Centre’s help on Amaravati, spotlights investor worries
China army in Hong Kong for first time since pro-democracy protests began
China army in Hong Kong for first time since pro-democracy protests began
Telangana RTC employees drop merger demand; too late, says govt spurning talks
Telangana RTC employees drop merger demand; too late, says govt spurning talks
More than all other teams combined: India take massive lead in WTC
More than all other teams combined: India take massive lead in WTC
India’s unemployment crisis is worrying, writes Karan Thapar
India’s unemployment crisis is worrying, writes Karan Thapar
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities