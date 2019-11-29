e-paper
Naseeruddin Shah to be awarded with 15th Tanveer Sanman on Dec 9

cities Updated: Nov 29, 2019 20:47 IST
PUNE The 15th Tanveer Sanman event will take place on December 9 at Yeshwantrao Chavan auditorium at 6.30 pm.

Actor-producer-director Naseeruddin Shah will be conferred with the award by filmmaker Govind Nihilani.

This ceremony is organised by Rupvedh Pratisthan in memory of Tanveer, who died in an accident, by his parents Shriram and Deepa Lagoo.

Besides Naseeruddin Shah, the Maharashtra Cultural Centre will also be awarded the Natyadharmi Puruskar at the ceremony.

Deepa Lagoo said, “Tanveer normally is given to stalwarts in the field of theatre, to those who have contributed to theatre, so that we want the younger generation to know on whose shoulders they are standing.”

The reason to choose Naseeruddin is that he is a very active and has been running the Motley Theatre for 42 years and has done 42 plays.

Deepa added that the government has done the right thing by conferring him (Shah) with the Padmashree and Padmabhushan.

The Tanveer Sanman includes a cheque of ~ 1 lakh, and a citation.

The Maharashtra Cultural Centre has been working to get experimental theatre groups space to do their shows, at Sudharshan and Jyotsna Bhole Sabhagruha.

“They also hold workshops for dance and music under their aegis that will help the artist to polish their art and come up with something new,” said Deepa Lagoo.

The Maharashtra Cultural Centre will receive Rs 30,000 and silver plaque, which according to Deepa is a gesture of appreciation.

