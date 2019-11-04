Nashik no challenge for Pune team

cities

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:13 IST

Pune: Pune hammered Nashik 3-0 in the youth boys event in the team championship during the 50th inter-district championship and 81st Maharashtra state table tennis championship at Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi on Monday.

The pre-quarter-final matches began with Rajat Kadam beating Swaraj Kulkarni 11-4, 11-9, 11-5. In the second match, Nashik’s Sudhanshu Wani extended the game to fourth game, but he had to content with 8-11, 7-11, 12-10, 4-11 loss against Aryan Panse. “Lack of experience caused our players to fall short against the Pune team,” said Punit Desai, coach of Nashik team.

The visitors missed the presence of Soumeet Deshpande, who is one of the main campaigners from Nashik.

“Soumeet is already playing in the men’s section and we did not want to burden. Hence, we took part with an inexperienced side. His participation would have changed the team’s performance,” said Desai, who is also taking part in the contest as a player.

In the third match of best-of-five series, Saai Bagate of Pune team defeated Arth Shindekar 11-9, 11-1, 11-4. Last year, the local side lost in the pre-quarterfinals to Thane.

“All the players have taken part in state championship in the past. I hope they win the title this time,” said Dipti Chaphekar, the coach of Pune team.

What clicked for the home team

Getting bye in the first round, Pune was playing the first match of the day. The experience of playing more number of matches worked in favour of the home team. Opponents – Kulkarni, Wani and Shindekar — lacked variety of shots and their monotonous game made things easier for the local side. For Pune, playing an attacking game with regular smashes helped the side secure an easy win.

Nashik producing good players

In the last three years, Nashik has managed to produce good players with Tanisha Kotecha winning the bronze medal in cadet category in Oman Open.

“We are growing as a community now in Nashik. Good quality of players, training facilities and coaches are making things good for city paddlers,” said Desai, who trains along with Kotecha under Jai Modak.

Thane, Mumbai Suburban score one-sided victories

Thane team blossomed with season campaigners defeating Aurangabad 3-0. In the first match, Jash Dalvi defeated Neel Shah 11-2, 11-4, 11-5. Tejas Kamble did not face any difficulty in overcoming Kushal Patni 11-8, 11-6, 11-8.

For Mumbai Suburban, it was a tricky start as Shivam Das had to fight four games to overcome Nagpur’s Kaustubh Undar 11-7, 12-10, 11-8, 8-11. Chinmaya Somaiya secured second victory for his team as he got the better of Jayesh Kulkarni 11-6, 5-11, 11-4, 11-4.

In the third singles battle, Viren Patel ousted Vaibhav Rane 11-4, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7.

Results

Thane beat Aurangabad 3-0

Mumbai Suburban beat Nagpur 3-0

Air India beat Amravati 3-0

Pune beat Nashik 3-0

Kolhapur beat Satara 3-0

Mumbai City beat Yavatmal 3-0