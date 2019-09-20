National Book Fair inaugurated at Moti Mahal Lawns

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 21:50 IST

The 17th National Book Fair was inaugurated at the Moti Mahal Lawns in the city on Friday.

Governor Anandiben Patel was expected to inaugurate the event, but due to some engagements she could not make it to the venue.

However, the book fair, which will continue till September 29, was inaugurated by its organisers and patrons,

“This year, the theme of the book fair is – ‘150 years of celebrating the Mahatma’. Books on the life and works of Mahatma Gandhi are on display,” said Manoj Singh Chandel, organiser of the event.

As many as 115 stalls at the venue are displaying books from over 70 publishing houses of India.

Top publishing houses like Goodword Books, Central Hindi Directorate, Prabhat Prakashan, Bharatiya Jnanpith, Rajkamal, Sahitya Bhandar, Rational Thinkers café, UP Urdu Academy, Vaidik Sahitya, National Council for Promotion of Sindhi Language, Scholars Hub, Gautam Books, Indian Social Institute, National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language, Sri Ramakrishna Mission, Gayatri Gyan Mandir, etc have put up their stalls, he added.

Entry to the fair is free and book lovers will be offered a minimum discount of 10%, said the organiser.

Life-size book on PM

*A life-size book on PM Narendra Modi that matches his height and weight (5 ft 7 inches tall and weighing 77 kg) is on display at the book fair.

*A variety of programmes such as ‘meet the writer’, kavi sammelan, mushaiara, singing and dance, quiz, drawing, slogan writing, story writing competitions, magic and puppet shows would also be held during next 10 days.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 21:50 IST