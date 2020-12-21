e-paper
Home / Cities / National Conference assails ED action against Farooq Abdullah, terms it political vendetta

National Conference assails ED action against Farooq Abdullah, terms it political vendetta

Senior National Conference leaders said in a joint statement that such coercive tactics would not deter the party

cities Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 16:50 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah(AFP file)
         

Senior National Conference leaders Monday assailed the attachment of properties of Dr Farooq Abdullah and described the action as a political vendetta aimed at weakening the political party.

“The action speaks volumes about the desperation in the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] rank and file in the face of the National Conference further consolidating its roots in Jammu and Kashmir,” senior National Conference leaders said in a joint statement issued from Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan, adding that such coercive tactics would not deter the party.

Also Read: Farooq Abdullah’s properties worth over Rs11 crore attached in JKCA

“The timing of the unfortunate action at the conclusion of the District Development Council election makes it all the more murkier and raises questions on the intent of the BJP, which has now mastered making use of agencies for furthering its political agendas,” the joint statement said, adding that the entire cadre of National Conference is with Abdullah “in these testing times”.

“The National Conference has always braved challenges with courage and fortitude and this time also the cadre is determined to brave the situation unitedly,” the statement maintained.

National Conference leaders expressed solidarity with Abdullah, saying the BJP will “fail in its machinations of maligning opponents and settling political scores by stooping too low”.

