Naval officer’s wife found dead in Vasant Kunj

Nov 13, 2019

New Delhi:

The body of a naval officer’s wife was found in their house in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, Delhi Police officials said on Wednesday.

According to police officials, as soon as they got information, a team was rushed to the couple’s residence where they found the body of the 29-year-old woman on a bed. The husband of the deceased is a naval officer.

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the death, said a senior police officer.

“Ligature marks were found on the woman’s neck. Her husband said she hanged herself with a bedsheet and the door of the room was locked from inside. He husband said he broke open the door and brought down his wife. He then called a doctor who declared her dead,” a senior police official said.

He said the couple got married in 2016. The local sub-divisional magistrate was informed and proceedings under section 176 of CrPC were initiated to ascertain cause of the death.