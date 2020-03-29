Navi Mum residents to get e-passes to buy essentials

cities

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 00:31 IST

The Navi Mumbai police have started issuing e-passes to residents who have to step out to buy essential commodities or for a doctor’s appointment. The time-bound temporary passes can be availed online.

The e-passes can be availed at epassnmpolice.pce.ac.in where one has to submit his name and contact details including identify proof, address and purpose of going out, along with address of destination and time of visit.

Resident has to save a PDF copy of the pass on their phones to show police. “Our initiative under police commissioner Sanjay Kumar is to ensure people are stepping out only to buy essential commodities or for a doctor’s visit. The individual pass has a barcode so it can be verified. Our officers and staff will scan barcode at the checkpoint,” said Pravin Patil, deputy commissioner of police, crime.

Patil added that people, who do not have access to technology or those not well-versed with technology, can step out too. The police teams have been advised to allow people to go out to buy vegetables and medicines and visit hospital.

Between Friday night and Saturday afternoon, police received 2,000 requests but not all of them were approved, as some wanted to visit relatives or go for a walk.

A police officer said the passes were issued in less than two hours. Since the police are expecting the requests to increase, they may decentralise the procedure so local police stations can immediately verify the details and approve the e-passes.