Navi Mumbai records 86 new cases

cities Updated: Jun 06, 2020 02:17 IST
Navi Mumbai recorded 86 new Covid cases on Friday, taking the toll to 2,643. Four deaths were also reported.

Among the new cases, Turbhe recorded 25 cases, Airoli 19, Kopar Khairane 12, Belapur 7, Nerul ward 5, Vashi 7, Ghansoli eight and Digha three. Four children tested positive on Friday.

Panvel recorded 29 Covid cases on Friday, taking the tally to 637.

