Navi Mumbai records highest single-day spike with 47 new cases

cities Updated: May 05, 2020 23:05 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Navi Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike of Covid cases, with 47 new cases on Tuesday. A week ago, the city had recorded 43 cases. The total number of Covid cases is 395.

A newborn of a Covid positive woman tested positive. Nine of the new cases are from APMC market, four are police personnel and three work in hospitals.

A computer operator living in Digha and working in Mumbai, who was suffering from breathlessness and diabetes passed away on May 5.

