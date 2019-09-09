Navy boys overcome Kerala flood hurdle, win gold, set new record

cities

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:59 IST

Pune: With Kerala reeling under floods last month, the Indian Navy boys had to practice indoor in Kochi to get ready for the 69th Inter-Services Athletics Championship ongoing at the Army Sports Institute.

On Monday, the 4x100 metre relay team of – Vidyasagar S, Pranav S ,Mohammed Ajmal and Rahul R —clinched gold, while silver and bronze went to Army Red and Green teams respectively.

The navy team completed the relay with the timings of 39.48 seconds while Red and Green took 40.35s and 40.84s respectively. The gold also helped the navy team to set a new meet record (NMR), beating the earlier 39.91 seconds set by Army Red in 2017.

“In 2015, we had set the NMR with the timings of 40.10 seconds,” said Rahul who was part of 2015 relay team along with Vidyasagar.

“When Army Red won in 2017 we settled for bronze. We had to practice in an indoor gym and run on terrace because of the flood situation,” said Rahul, adding, “We select best runners for relay. We two are seniors while Ajmal and Pranav are new. Aim is to get selected for World Military Games to be held in China this year next month.

Jakhar sets record in hammer throw

Ashish Jakhar, 20, who joined the army 40 days back delivered an impressive show in his debut services meet as he clinched gold with a throw of 66.99 metre for Army Red. Silver and bronze went to Taranveer Singh (Indian Navy) and Lovejit Singh (Air Force) respectively. “It was raining, so conditions were tough at Balewadi. I need to improve in future,” said Jakhar.

Hammer throw was the only event conducted at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi. The previous record of 66.55m was set by Bhupender Singh.

Results:

4x100m relay: 1. Indian Navy 39.48s; 2. Army Red 40.35s; 3. Army Green 40.84s

Hammer throw: 1. Ashish Jakhar (Army Red) 66.99m; 2. Taranveer Singh (Indian Navy) 66.21m; 3. Lovejit Singh (Air Force) 62.32m

400m: 1. Santosh Kumar (Army Red) 50.55seconds; 2. Aftab Aslam (Army Red) 51.49s; 3. Nikhil Bharadwaj (Indian Navy) 51.60s

Long jump: 1. Silambarasan M (Indian Navy) 7.61m; 2. Jinesh VO (Army Red) 7.55m; 3. Francis Xavier R (Army Red) 7.45m

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 20:59 IST