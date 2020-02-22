Naxal wanted in Bihar bomb blast cases arrested in Sirsa

cities

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 22:13 IST

The Sirsa police arrested a naxal wanted in a bomb blast case in Bihar from Jagmalwali village of the district on Friday night.

The police said that accused Dashrath, 55, who hails from Gaya district of Bihar, is a proclaimed offender who is wanted in three other cases, including one of murder, by the Bihar police.

The Sirsa police have informed the Bihar police about his arrest.

Kalanwali deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Nar Singh said, “Our crime investigation agency (CIA) staff got a tip-off about the accused and arrested him on Friday night from a liquor vend in Jagmalwali village, where he was employed as a worker.”

The DSP said as per the preliminary investigation, the accused first came to Sirsa in 1990 in search of job. “He later went back to Bihar and became a naxalite in 1997-1998. He was involved in a bomb blast in Bihar in which a cop was killed. He was arrested by the Bihar police but secured bail after spending 10 months in jail,” he added.

The DSP said, “The accused again came to Haryana to avoid further arrest and worked at dhabas and liquor vends in Ambala and Sirsa.”

He said the Sirsa police will hand him over to the Bihar police as and when the cops from there will come here for his custody.