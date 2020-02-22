e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Naxal wanted in Bihar bomb blast cases arrested in Sirsa

Naxal wanted in Bihar bomb blast cases arrested in Sirsa

cities Updated: Feb 22, 2020 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hisar
Hindustantimes
         

The Sirsa police arrested a naxal wanted in a bomb blast case in Bihar from Jagmalwali village of the district on Friday night.

The police said that accused Dashrath, 55, who hails from Gaya district of Bihar, is a proclaimed offender who is wanted in three other cases, including one of murder, by the Bihar police.

The Sirsa police have informed the Bihar police about his arrest.

Kalanwali deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Nar Singh said, “Our crime investigation agency (CIA) staff got a tip-off about the accused and arrested him on Friday night from a liquor vend in Jagmalwali village, where he was employed as a worker.”

The DSP said as per the preliminary investigation, the accused first came to Sirsa in 1990 in search of job. “He later went back to Bihar and became a naxalite in 1997-1998. He was involved in a bomb blast in Bihar in which a cop was killed. He was arrested by the Bihar police but secured bail after spending 10 months in jail,” he added.

The DSP said, “The accused again came to Haryana to avoid further arrest and worked at dhabas and liquor vends in Ambala and Sirsa.”

He said the Sirsa police will hand him over to the Bihar police as and when the cops from there will come here for his custody.

top news
‘Be calm, wait for updates’: Embassy to Indians on delay in evacuation from China
‘Be calm, wait for updates’: Embassy to Indians on delay in evacuation from China
Nationalism being misused to construct ‘militant’ idea of India: Manmohan Singh
Nationalism being misused to construct ‘militant’ idea of India: Manmohan Singh
‘Bihar has PM Narendra Modi’s blessings’: BJP president tells workers
‘Bihar has PM Narendra Modi’s blessings’: BJP president tells workers
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
Road from Jamia to Noida shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests reopens briefly
Road from Jamia to Noida shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests reopens briefly
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities