NCC personnel killed, two others injured in accident on Yamuna Expressway

NCC personnel killed, two others injured in accident on Yamuna Expressway

cities Updated: Jul 15, 2020 23:17 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

A 35-year-old personnel with the naval unit of National Cadet Corps (NCC) was killed and two of his colleagues severely injured in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sateesh Chand Gangwar and his injured colleagues as Kuldeep and Dhananjay Singh. All three were posted in Prayagraj.

According to police, they were on their way to the Delhi headquarters in a Maruti Vitara Brezza when the accident happened 28 kilometres before the Greater Noida zero point of the Yamuna Expressway, under the jurisdiction of the Rabupura police station.

“The accident took place around 3.25am. The car they were travelling in was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle on the driver’s side after which their vehicle overturned and crashed into the dividers. All three were rushed to a private hospital nearby where Sateesh was declared brought dead,” Vineet Kumar, station house officer, Rabupura police station, said.

The condition of the two injured is serious, police said. The car was being driven by the Gangwar.

Police said that one of the patrolling vehicles on the expressway had first spotted the wreckage after which officials were informed and the three were pulled out of the vehicle.

“It was one of the two patrolling vehicles on duty between the 18 and 30 kilometre points that first reported the accident,” the SHO said.

Police said that the families of the victims have been informed and a complaint has been filed. Based on that complaint, a case has been registered at the Rabupura police station against the unidentified vehicle under sections 279 (rash driving), 333 (voluntarily causes grievous hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The SHO said they are working on identifying the vehicle that crashed into the car and efforts are on to nab the errant driver. Footage from the cameras in the area is also being checked, police said.

