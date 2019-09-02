NCP’s efforts to retain Bhosale fail to achieve desired results

cities

Pune: Udayanraje Bhosale, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member of Parliament from Satara, has moved a step closer to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with his supporters passing a resolution to join the saffron party amid efforts to convince Bhosale by NCP to stay back did not achieve desired results on Monday.

NCP MP Amol Kolhe met Bhosale in Satara and held closed-door meeting with him. Post meeting, Kolhe said, “Soldier can’t convince ruler,” while replying to a question about whether he was successful in changing Bhosale’s mind on joining BJP.

Bhosale, 13th descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, plans to resign from the Lok Sabha and contest the by-election from BJP. Under the seat-sharing agreement, Satara is with Sena though BJP leaders are trying to convince Thackeray on ceding the seat.

Meanwhile, Bhosale continued his tirade against NCP leadership saying the party did not help him get projects in his constituency when it was in power. “They did not help me in any way when Congress-NCP was in power. I tried every possibly way, but in vain,” said Bhosale.

If Bhosale jumps the ship, NCP’s tally in the Lok Sabha will be further reduce to three. Besides Bhosale, other party MPs are Supriya Sule, Sunil Tatkare and Amol Kolhe.

