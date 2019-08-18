NCW public hearing in Lucknow on August 21

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:01 IST

Representatives of the National Commission for Women (NCW) will visit the state capital for ‘Mahila Jan Sunvai’ (public hearing of cases of crime against women) on August 21. During the hearing, they will interact with complainants and take up their cases.

Stake-holding officials, especially from all departments related to women and children, have been directed to be present, said officials.

Member NCW Chandramukhi Devi and official Swati (goes by single name) will be attending the public hearing, informed Archana Singh, Lucknow in-charge of the women one-stop centre (started as part of a central government scheme).

Singh said that members of civil society had been asked to highlight any case of crime against women that they had come across in any part of the state. “The public hearing will be a platform for common women to raise their issues. The NCW has powers and issues will be resolved or taken up with a different perspective,” she said.

After the hearing, commission representatives will meet Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh and discuss their concern regarding rise in crime against women.

According to an NCW report, there has been laxity on part of cops while handling cases of crime against women. Commission representatives will talk to the DGP about the steps being taken to contain such incidents.

They are also scheduled to meet UP governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath before returning to Delhi.

Regarding recent developments in the Unnao rape / victim’s accident cases, the NCW’s internal report had hinted at police negligence.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 21:59 IST