NCW recommends removal of AU Registrar and FO from posts

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 23:58 IST

PRAYAGRAJ: A three-member team of National Commission of Women (NCW), led by its chief Rekha Sharma on Thursday recommended removal of Allahabad University (AU) registrar and finance officer from their posts with immediate effect even as it also decided to look afresh into the allegations of sexual misconduct against teachers.

The team made the recommendation for removal of registrar Prof NK Shukla and finance officer Sunilkant Mishra from their respective posts to AU’s acting vice-chancellor Prof RR Tewari and also informed that it would be formally writing to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and union human resource development ministry in this regard.

“The recommendation has been made as we feel they can influence the ongoing inquiry by an MHRD team into the complaints of administrative, financial and recruitment anomalies during the tenure of former VC Prof RL Hangloo”, NCW chief Rekha Sharma added.

NCW chairperson and her team members also held a meeting with with AU’s acting VC and other top administrative officials.

NCW chairperson said that during this meeting, she received numerous messages on her mobile phone along with a screenshot of a WhatsApp group of AU teachers, in which former VC Prof RL Hangloo was also a member. She said that surprisingly, Prof NK Shukla was updating all information about the NCW’s team visit on the campus on this group and on which Prof RL Hangloo too was commenting.

Taking strong note of this, she then asked Prof NK Shukla to leave the meeting.

Sharma said that NCW team would look afresh into the allegations of sexual misconduct against teachers. In a complaint made to NCW in December 2019, it was alleged that as many as six teachers of the central university including the former VC had been accused of sexual misconduct but no action was initiated against them by the VC. Some evidences against these teachers were also submitted to NCW team. In the interim report of NCW, this was duly mentioned by the commission.

Sharma said that some documents in this regard had also been taken from the varsity administration and they would be scrutinised.