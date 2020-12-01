NDMC launches mask for plastic campaign

cities

New Delhi:

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Tuesday launched a “plastic lao-mask pao” campaign, as part of which citizens can deposit their plastic waste in exchange of masks.

The campaign was launched by Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev at Charkha museum in Connaught Place. The campaign is a joint effort of NDMC and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

NDMC officials said the objective of the campaign is to emphasise the use of masks to control the spread of Covid-19 and also that plastic waste can be recycled into useful products.

A statement issued by the civic body stated that chief secretary Dev highlighted the need for wearing masks, hand sanitisation and social distancing to keep Covid at bay. He asked people to remain cautious while organising and attending marriage functions.

As part of the campaign, a mini collection centre has been set up at the Charkha Museum in Connaught Place to promote the “responsible use of plastic” and its disposal.

“Visitors are encouraged to bring waste plastic products and exchange the same for reusable cloth masks, and take a pledge (#Pledge4Change) to become responsible citizens for sustainable future. All the waste collected, and the types of waste would be recorded to validate the impact of the campaign. The campaign’s goal is to ensure around five tons of plastic waste is recovered from our streets by responsibly recycling with better environmental outcomes for Delhi,” the statement said.

It said the mini collection centre will be operative on all days from 11 am to 5 pm.