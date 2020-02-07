e-paper
NDMC raises awareness on coronavirus

cities Updated: Feb 07, 2020 20:49 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi:

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is raising awareness on the coronavirus among people by putting up posters on dos and don’ts regarding the disease at its hospitals and dispensaries.

The idea is to inform people of the symptoms associated with coronavirus -- mainly cold, cough, sore throat and fever -- and when to approach a hospital, said a senior NDMC official.

“At the same time, we want to dispel rumours and misinformation being spread on social media so that anyone who has returned from China with similar symptoms doesn’t start home treatment,” he said.

“Considering that Lutyens’ Delhi is a VVIP zone with several embassies and foreign tourists visiting Connaught place in large numbers, we have started taking our precautions. We have already held sessions with our allopathic and AYUSH hospital doctors on the new virus, and are now reaching out to people,” said another NDMC official requesting not to be named.

“Currently, a lot of our officers are engaged in election duties. The moment they get free, we will take ahead the coronavirus awareness campaign more aggressively,” he said.

Recently, NDMC held a workshop on the subject for its doctors with specialists like Dr. A. Biswas, Professor of Medicine from AIIMS, and Dr. Jugal Kishore from Department of Community Medicine, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, New Delhi. The experts took questions and explained what to do in case a positive case of coronavirus is found.

