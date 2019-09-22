‘Need for amendments in press council laws for safety of scribes’

pune

Sep 22, 2019

Investigative journalists have to work in risky conditions, including pressures from political powers and hence, special laws to protect them can be a source of encouragement for them, expressed senior journalists at the first national conference on media and journalism, that discussed ‘Media laws & security of mediapersons – A formality or reality.’

The two-day round-table conference, with the theme ‘Role of media to promote the culture in peace in the world’, was organised jointly by MIT World Peace University and Pune union of working journalists. Aimed at creating a non-political and non-aligned platform, the programme has been envisioned as the beginning of a movement to connect media leaders with the youth.

Senior journalist Manish Awasthi said, “Killing or torturing a journalist for telling the truth is a perversion. Those who do it are part of this very society. If we wish to change this, we as a society must change our mindset. We must educate ourselves and others on the importance of honest journalism.”

Rahul Mahajan, editor-in-chief, RSTV, Delhi, said, “The protection that journalists have as citizens of India was enough adding that the press council laws should be amended to create a safer ground for the press fraternity.”

Vishwanath Karad, MIT founder, Unesco chair holder, who presided over the valedictory function, called the meet a historic event, as it had this unique aim of promoting world peace.

Senior journalist SN Vinod said, “The challenges today’s media owners face are altogether different from the one’s owners had to face a few decades ago. There is a mad rush in today’s media in all respects.”

Referring to the decline of values in media, Vinod recalled an old speech of political leader who named it “bajaru” media. He said no media house had protested then. “The media has, in a way accepted that. And this is serious,” he said.

Answering to a student’s question on how much power should a journalist have, he explained that the journalist must keep barking about the wrongs of the system, and if that doesn’t work, he must have the right to bite too. But this would be possible with the backing of the media house owners, he added.

“If owners have the courage and determination of Ramnath Goenka, they will encourage journalism of courage. Journalists will fight valiantly when if reporting facts is the prime aim of a media house,” he concluded.

Photo Caption: Senior journalist Vinod Sharma being felicitated by PUWJ president Prasad Kulkarni.

