Need to be prepared for second Covid-19 wave, will not shut any hospitals: Thane civic body

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 00:18 IST

Despite demand from several sections to shut down some of the civic-run Covid hospitals, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided not to close any hospitals, as the civic body wants to be prepared in case of a second wave in the city.

The second wave is predicted to be much intense than the first, for which the TMC claimed that the current infrastructure will be required.

The corporation, however, will decrease the staff in some of its Covid centres and transfer them to hospitals where more patients are admitted.

Thane city has recorded 47,117 cases so far, out of which 44,071 have recovered, while the active cases are 1,920. More than 50% of the active cases are under home isolation, due to which, 93% beds in around 32 Covid hospitals in the city are vacant. Around 1,127 patients have succumbed to the virus so far, the death rate at present is 2.39%

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had last week demanded to close down some of the hospitals, to save the expenses, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) too had asked the corporation to not spend money on constructing additional Covid facilities.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC said, “With the onset of winter, there is a possibility that the cases will increase in the next two months. We will need this infrastructure in case of a second wave, as it will not be easy to set it up again. We have no plans to shut any of the hospitals at present.”

The corporation has a 1,300-bed Covid Care Centre at Balkum, apart from Covid centres in Kalwa, Mumbra and Wagale Estate. These centres have eased the pressure on private Covid hospitals.

Malvi added, “We will decrease the number of staff in those hospitals where the number of patients is less. They will be transferred to hospitals where the cases are more.”

Committee to audit deaths

Following the demand from the city mayor to audit the Covid deaths in the city, the TMC has now formed a committee under Dr Bhimrao Jadhav, the superintendent of Rajeev Gandhi Medical Hospital in Kalwa. The committee will analyse each of the Covid deaths so far, how long the person was seeking treatment, his comorbidities, the symptoms and other factors and prepare a report to find solutions to prevent further deaths, informed Malvi.

The committee will also have civil surgeon, health officer of TMC and members of Indian Medical Association’s Thane chapter.