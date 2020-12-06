NEP aims to address growing developmental imperatives of country: Himachal CM

cities

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:57 IST

The National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 aims at addressing many growing developmental imperatives of our country and revamping of all aspects of the education structure, including its regulation and governance, to create a new system that is aligned with the aspirational goals of 21st century education, said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday.

He was addressing a webinar on NEP organized by Karnataka-based WEEXPO, India’s largest virtual education show.

He said that the NEP envisions an education system rooted in Indian ethos that contributes directly to transforming India, that is Bharat, sustainably into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society, by providing high-quality education to all, and thereby making India a global knowledge superpower.

“This policy envisages that the curriculum and pedagogy of our institutions must develop among the students a deep sense of respect towards the fundamental duties and constitutional values, bonding with one’s country, and conscious awareness of one’s roles and responsibilities in a changing world,” said Thakur.

He said the vision of the policy is to instill among the learners a deep-rooted pride in being Indian, not only in thought, but also in spirit, intellect, and deeds, as well as to develop knowledge, skills, values, and dispositions that support responsible commitment to human rights, sustainable development and living, and global well-being, thereby reflecting a truly global citizen.

Thakur said that it was under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the new education policy was implemented after 34 long years.

“The state government has also decided to effectively implement the NEP in Himachal and several steps have also been initiated to achieve the desired goals,” he informed.

While appreciating the efforts of WEEXPO INDIA and vision of its founder Dr SK Narayanan Swami to connect the world with the current knowledge, based on education from grassroots to university level, Thakur said that during the Covid pandemic, online education and virtual classes have helped students of the country in getting education from their homes. He said that Himachal’s literacy rate was second best in the country after Kerala.

Swami also appreciated the steps taken by the Himachal government to provide quality education in the state. Deputy CM of Karnataka, C N Ashwath Narayan, also shared his views on the occasion.