Nepalese man murdered in central Delhi park

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 20:32 IST

A 21-year-old Nepalese man was murdered at a park allegedly by a fellow countryman following a scuffle over money in central Delhi’s Desh Bandhu Gupta (DBG) Road on Monday.

The 22-year-old attacker was arrested while he was trying to flee the city. He has been identified as Vishal (single name). The knife that he used to stab his friend, Virender (single name), was also recovered from him. The duo lived together in a rented room in DBG Road area, the police said.

Police said Virender had borrowed money from Vishal but despite reminders Virender did not return the money.

“On Monday afternoon, the two were in Ajmal Khan park when an altercation ensued over the same issue. Virender started assaulting Vishal and mocking him. In a fit of rage, Vishal took out a knife and stabbed Virender in his neck. Virender started bleeding and collapsed,” said a police officer, associated with the case.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said a local resident called the police control room around 4pm to report the crime. “The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case was registered and Vishal was caught from his room while he was packing his lugguage and about to leave the city,” said Randhawa.

Police said Vishal worked at a local eatery while Virender cleaned cars in Karol Bagh area.

