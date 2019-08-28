Nerul, Kalyan to get new RTO buildings

cities

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 00:45 IST

State transport minister Diwakar Raote performed bhoomipujan of two new Regional Transport Office (RTO) buildings in Kalyan and Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony of the ₹7.16-crore four-storey Navi Mumbai deputy RTO building at Nerul was opposed by residents, who said that noise pollution would increase. Led by local corporator Netra Shirke, several residents marched to the function waving black flags. But, they were stopped by the police. Shirke handed over a memorandum signed by the residents to the minister.

“The RTO office will lead to several heavy vehicles coming to the area, leading to traffic snarls and disturbing residents. We are planning to file a PIL if our demand is not met,” she said.

The new RTO building at Wadeghar in Kalyan (West) is supposed to be completed within 18 months after work starts. It will reduce involvement of agents, help residents get a driving licence online, said the minister.

“It will have all facilities to provide services online where one can get a driving licence sitting at home,” said Raote.

The state transport department has sanctioned ₹10.46 crore for the new RTO building. The existing one at Chikanghar, Kalyan (West), is a 19-year-old building which lacks space to accommodate the staff and visitors.

