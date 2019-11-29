Nerul man booked for assaulting discom officer

cities

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 20:38 IST

Nerul Police, on Thursday, booked a man for allegedly assaulting a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited (MSEDCL) officer a day after the latter had gone to collect an outstanding bill of ₹1,685 from the man, and disconnect his power supply over non-payment.

The officer Ganesh Mukadam had visited accused Pravin Thakur’s house in Sector 20 in Nerul on Wednesday. When he disconnected the Thakur’s electric supply, the accused’s mother assured him that they will pay the bill in a couple of days. After her requests, Mukadam agreed and restored the power supply. Police said that on Thursday afternoon, Thakur called Mukadam on his mobile phone and asked him to meet him near the Shiv Sena shakha in Sector 18. When Mukadam went to meet Thakur, the accused started abusing him . “Thakur punched the officer repeatedly and he started bleeding from the mouth. We have submitted a complaint with the Nerul police station,” said Mamta Pandey, MSEDCL PRO. The Nerul police on booked Thakur for assaulting a public servant. The accused is absconding.